Suspect vehicle crashes into building after 30-minute pursuit

The crash knocked a hole in the side of the building. (Source: Aaron Ellis/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police pursuit that stretched from Jeffersontown to Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning ended with a possibly stolen car crashing into a building.



Police said the pursuit started about 1 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Jeffersontown and ended about a half-hour later at Barret and Baxter avenues near Baxter Jacks Volleyball Club. The vehicle slammed into a building at the intersection, knocking a hole into it.

The driver was not seriously injured and was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending.

No one else was hurt.



Jeffersontown police and LMPD officers were involved in the pursuit.

