4 arrested in connection to Elizabethtown gun store burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Four Hardin County men are charged in connection to the burglary of an Elizabethtown gun store that was caught on surveillance video.

Twenty-four firearms were stolen from Sportsmans Rod and Guns on Sycamore Street Dec. 15.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: ATF offers $10K reward in gun store burglary

According to an arrest report, Robert P. Carter III of Vine Grove assisted in the burglary. He was identified through surveillance video taken the day before the crime was committed when Carter was casing the business, police said.

Carter was arrested Dec. 23 inside an apartment where two of the stolen guns were recovered, the report states. He is charged with complicity to commit first-degree burglary.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

Separate arrest reports name Ferrante D. Salley Jr. and Larry D. Ware, both of Radcliff, in the case, as well. Both were found at an apartment in the 2300 block of Crocket Court in Radcliff Dec. 23. Two of the stolen guns were found there, police said. Both Salley and Ware told police they were aware the guns had been stolen and were present inside the apartment.

Both men are charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A fourth suspect, Jabron Petty, 22, was arrested on Thursday and charged with complicity to commit first degree burglary.

A similar crime was committed Dec. 3 at T-Box Tactical in Vine Grove. Authorities have not said whether the two gun thefts are related.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.