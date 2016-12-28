RESULTS: WAVE 3 News viewers vote on top local story of 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many say they are ready to forget 2016.

One quick scan of late-December social media reveals an abundance of folks posting about how forward they are looking to the new year.

A contentious presidential election, dozens of global and domestic terror attacks and the deaths of too many entertainment icons have us ready to turn the page.

But before we do that, we asked our viewers to pick the biggest local news stories of 2016.

+ No. 5: The UofL basketball season was humming along nicely last winter. The Cards were 18-4 and fresh off a win over No. 2 North Carolina when on Feb. 5, the school abruptly announced a postseason ban following the Katina Powell sex scandal.

+ No. 4: A few years ago, many doubted we'd ever get a new downtown bridge for Interstate 65, and even less likely was the long-proposed East End Bridge. Now, here they are, spanning the Ohio River, with most drivers saying the results were worth the months of detours, closings and choked side streets. Worth the tolls? That's a 2017 question.

+ No. 3: Two words -- Lamar Jackson. The UofL sophomore sensation thrust the Cards into the national championship conversation after an incredible performance in a nationally televised demolition of ACC powerhouse Florida State. Though UofL would falter down the stretch, Jackson continued his record-setting season, and found himself hoisting the Heisman Trophy, the first Cardinal ever to win college football's most coveted individual honor.

+ No. 2: Another record was set in 2016, this one painfully dubious. Metro Louisville's homicides -- well more than 100 -- are a record for the city. Images of flashing police lights, yellow crime tape and grieving loved ones were all too common pictures on local news outlets in 2016.

And this year's biggest local news story -- nearly half of our voters said -- was probably not a surprise -- the death of Muhammad Ali.

We said goodbye to The Greatest in 2016, but his death invited an entire city to celebrate instead of mourn, to choose joy over sadness. The massive outpouring of love and positivity gave Louisville a much- needed dose of happiness in the middle of a year when the city needed it.

