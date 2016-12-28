New Albany High School featured in Adidas promo

New Albany High School and star player Romeo Langford are featured in an Adidas promo. (Source: New Albany High School twitter)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - With a blue-chip prospect on the team, the New Albany Albany High School boys basketball team is making waves.

A promo from Adidas focuses on the team and standout junior guard Romeo Langford. The team's Twitter account shared the video, saying "New Albany basketball is red hot."

Langford is ranked by many recruiting services as one of the best prospects in the country. He is being pursued by numerous top-level teams, including IU, UK and UofL.

New Albany basketball is red hot. #adidasuprising pic.twitter.com/GrTrE8J6Ej — New Albany Bulldogs (@NewAlbanyHoops) December 23, 2016

