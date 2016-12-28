Police request help identifying bank robber

Police are looking for the man who robbed a downtown Louisville bank on Wednesday. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a bank in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.

Officials say the man went into the Central Bank at 321 W. Main Street around 3 p.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money. He then ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released an image from a surveillance camera which they say shows the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

