Trial date set for man charged in girlfriend's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man told police he killed his girlfriend and threw away the gun he used to do it. Now, a date has been set for the murder trial of Carlos Stone.

Stone sat next his attorney in court on Wednesday for what would turn out to be a very brief appearance.



Stone's attorney, Allison Rief, lead the quick conversation related to the shooting that happened in the fall.



Police said officers were at the White Castle on Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway on Sept. 29, 2015 when Stone flagged them down and said he had killed his girlfriend.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in Rodman St. murder



Officers went to an apartment in the 2800 block of Rodman Street, where they found Annoqunette Starr, 41, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.



Starr's 10-year-old niece was also there, but the girl told police she wasn't aware of what had happened to her aunt, she only knew of an argument.

WATCH: Kayla Vanover’s report



Stone also told detectives he had thrown away the handgun used to kill Starr. He directed police to the trash in front of his apartment, and the gun was found by police.



Stone's trial is scheduled for Feb. 13.



He had a family member in the courtroom, both the family member and his attorney declined to comment.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.