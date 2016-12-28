3 teens charged in pizza delivery driver's murder

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Three teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a pizza delivery driver.

Jared Banta's body was found Tuesday near the Country Hills Apartments in Frankfort.

Banta’s relatives said he never returned from his shift at Pizza Hut the night before.

Police believe Brooke Kennedy, 18, set up a drug deal knowing it would be a robbery. Two juveniles were also charged.

Police said tire marks indicated Banta tried to escape his killer.

Kennedy was charged with first degree robbery. The two juveniles were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

None of the three have been charged with murder.

