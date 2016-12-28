Trial set for man accused of posing as LMPD officer in home invasion

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trial date has been set for a Louisville man accused of posing alongside two other men as police officers and ransacking a home in Bullitt County.

The trial for Joseph Patrick Kean is scheduled to start March 9. He pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including attempted murder.

Kean, 46, was arrested after a home invasion and a police chase in Bullitt County that ended when he crashed a stolen truck into a police car, investigators said. The two other men have not been arrested.

Ed and Maureen Cundiff said they were eating breakfast on Oct. 16 when the men knocked loudly on their door wearing bulletproof vests and claiming they had an arrest warrant.

They say the men handcuffed them and locked them in the bathroom while they tore through the rest of the house.

When the Cundiffs got out of the bathroom, they found their pickup truck was missing. Police say Kean stole that vehicle and sped off, while the other men left in a different vehicle.

After crashing during the police chase Kean was taken into custody. The other men got away.

Kean's bond is $250,000 cash. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

