Golden Alert canceled for 86-year-old Louisville man

Howard Walden Elliott, 86, was last seen in the 6800 block of Creston Drive at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert that was issued for a Louisville man who may have a mental impairment has been canceled, according to MetroSafe.

Howard Walden Elliott, 86, was reported missing after he was last seen in the 6800 block of Creston Drive at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

MetroSafe said Elliott was found safe in Indiana on Wednesday evening.

