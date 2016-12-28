Radcliff police need helping identifying robbers

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff police are asking for help identifying two people involved in armed robberies.

Police say the robberies happened on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

The first subject is described as a medium-build white man with brown hair, a mustache and dark framed glasses. The other subject is shorter, has dark hair and a heavy build. Police are not sure if the second subject is a man or a woman.

Police say they drove off in a black Hyundai 4-door car with damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-5147, (270) 351-4477, or (270) 351-TIPS (8477). Please reference case No. 2016-23923 or 2016-24300.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.