Suspicious package determined safe in Shepherdsville

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A report of a suspicious package brought the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad out to Shepherdsville.

The package was discovered in a field behind a home in the 500 block of Tecumseh Drive around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Shepherdsville police.

The bomb squad determined the device was not explosive and that everyone was safe.

No evacuations were required.

