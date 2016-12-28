French Lick man found dead in home, foul play suspected

FRENCH LICK, IN (WAVE) – Indiana State Police are asking the community for information after a man was found dead inside of his home.

James A. Bryson, 66, of French Lick, was found dead in his home in the 11300 block of West County Road 50 South on Tuesday when police performed a welfare check, according to ISP.

Officers said there were no signs of forced entry into Bryson’s home.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Friend of homicide victim: 'I'm scared he's going to kill you'

+ Inmate killed by prison officer after taking hostage, police say

+ 3 arrested in connection to Elizabethtown gun store burglary

Bryson’s cause of death has not been determined, but police suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about Bryson’s whereabouts from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 is asked to call the Jasper Post of the Indiana State Police at (812) 482-1441.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.