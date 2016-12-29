PHOTOS: WAVE 3 News reporter Katie Bauer welcomes baby boy

Katie and Chris had a gender reveal party in July. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The stork has made another delivery to the WAVE 3 News family.

WAVE 3 News reporter Katie Bauer gave birth to a baby boy, Quinn Keller Sutter, at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday.



SLIDESHOWS

+ WAVE 3 News reporter Katie Bauer gives birth

+ 20 things you don't know about Katie Bauer

Quinn weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz. and is 21 inches long.

Katie broke the news on Facebook:

The baby was a few days late. He was due on Christmas Day.

Katie, Quinn and Katie's husband, WDRB anchor Chris Sutter, are all doing well. This is the couple's first child.

MORE WAVE 3 NEWS BABIES

+ Katie Bauer announces baby's gender

+ PHOTOS: Lauren Jones' new baby

+ PHOTOS: Maira Ansari's daughter turns 1

+ Welcome to Maira Ansari's baby boy

This is the second time this year a WAVE-WDRB baby was born. On May 31 - almost seven months to the day - WAVE 3 News Sunrise anchor Lauren Jones and her husband, WDRB meteorologist Jude Redfield, welcomed a nine-pound baby boy named Leo.

>> LIST: Top Baby Names of 2016

Congratulations to the growing Sutter family! Wish them well on Katie's Facebook page or @WAVE3Katie on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.