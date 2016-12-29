Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man traveling through Louisville International Airport has been arrested for trafficking cocaine.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

The arrest of Leron Louis Liggins, 28, of Southfield, MI, came after his bag was flagged by TSA agents. After being detained by airport police, a search of the luggage uncovered approximately one kilo of cocaine wrapped in Saran Wrap and towels.

Police also said Liggins was carrying a large amount of cash on him and had more cash in a carry-on bag. He also had five cell phones which police said is an indication of narcotics trafficking.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Foul play suspected in death of French Lick man

+ Trial date set for man charged in girlfriend's murder

+ 3 teens charged in pizza delivery driver's murder

In addition to the trafficking in cocaine charge, Liggins is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Liggins was set at $80,000 cash.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.