4th teen charged after shooting death of Frankfort pizza delivery driver

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A fourth person has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a Frankfort pizza delivery driver.

Eighteen-year-old Cameron Montgomery is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Police said Montgomery and Brooke Kennedy, also 18, set up a drug deal with the driver, 21-year-old Jared Banta. An arrest citation states the drug deal was a cover for a planned robbery.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Teens charged in pizza delivery driver's death

Banta's body was found inside a vehicle parked on Schenkel Lane near Country Hill Apartments in Frankfort.

Two juveniles also have been charged in the case.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2016 Roundup

Kennedy is charged with first-degree robbery. One of the juveniles is charged with robbery; the other is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to her Facebook page, Kennedy is a former Georgetown College cheerleader. School officials said she withdrew from the college in November.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.