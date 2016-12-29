2016: A year in review with Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville celebrated high points and faced challenges in 2016, and Mayor Greg Fischer spent Thursday recapping the year with local media, and pointing out next year's priorities for the city.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

He used the word "momentum" to describe the year as a whole.

Louisville didn’t escape the national increase in violent crime. Homicide numbers grew into the triple digits, setting a painfully dubious record in Louisville's most violent year.

"We are putting more resources against violent crime than we ever have in the history of our city," Fischer said. "I respond as a parent first; we have four kids. It's just a sad loss of a life."

Fischer even became witness to the violence when six people were shot in Shawnee Park on Thanksgiving Day. He said he still has confidence in Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad despite a no-confidence vote by the police union. Fischer called the vote a distraction from the real problem and pledges that police and his administration are working on solving that.

>> RESULTS: WAVE 3 News viewers vote on top local story of 2016

Despite the violence, billion-dollar construction projects, dozens of new hotels and a federal gr ant to turn around the struggling Russell neighborhood make the year a success in Fischer's eyes.

"That's going to now become at least a $200 million mixed-use, mixed-income project," he said. "That project compared to the Walmart is 100 times more consequential."

The proposed Walmart at 18th and Broadway fell through, but Fischer said the property is desirable and there have been subsequent inquiries.

Another challenge Fischer faces is a Republican Majority General Assembly and anti-immigr ant sentiment during this year’s contentious election season. But he said his focus isn’t politics, it’s treating people the right way. And as long as Louisville continues down that path, success will follow.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tolling begins on area bridges Friday

+ Accused cocaine dealer arrested at SDF

+ Fischer proposes spending millions to combat violence

"We have to make sure we don't pass any legislation that discriminates against people of any kind," Fischer said.

Fischer is in his second term as mayor. He can run again for a third time and said it’s something he’s being encouraged to do -- a decision he hasn’t made yet but will in the months ahead.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.