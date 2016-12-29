From tent to food truck to storefront, budding doughnut empire deserves Hi-Five

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's great news in Louisville for those resolving to eat more doughnuts in the new year.

>> PHOTOS: We need more doughnuts in our lives

The popular Hi-Five Doughnuts truck that's been a staple at Flea on Market and Forecastle, among other events around town, is all grown up and turning into a brick-and-mortar location.

Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson don't yet have an exact open date but they said they expect to sell their first doughnut at their 1011 East Main Street location in mid-January.

"The truck just limits you in a way that having your own storefront and your own kitchen don't," Wilson said. "With our kitchen now in an actual shop, we're able to try things like vegan, gluten-free-ish and some other things."

The light-bulb moment didn't come when the eccentric pair were growing in popularity or even when they were first started serving out of a tent at local events.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Best burger joints in WAVE Country

+ The 16 best places to get a slice of pizza

+ The 6 best places in WAVE Country to drink a glass of bourbon

+ Best fish sandwich in town

+ Top restaurants in the Highlands

+ Best sushi in town

"Honestly, the holy-***t moment came in 2013 when we were like, 'Man these doughnuts are delicious,'" Harlow said.

In 2008, Harlow was watching Food Network while babysitting for a friend, and an episode of "Food Paradise" got her attention.

"They were going around the country to different doughnut shops," she said. "I thought Louisville needed a really fun, eccentric doughnut shop."

But her old college roommate from UofL was out west at the time, learning the food-and-beverage game from some of the best in the business in Los Angeles. Wilson would move back home a few years later.

"We brainstormed ideas in September 2012 and our first event was Flea Off Market in April 2013," Harlow said.

And the nearly four years since have seen the duo reach their dream of their first storefront, with the goal that more are to come.

"We've done it all on our own pretty much," Wilson said. "We started with a little over $100 each. We bought ingredients and spent $25 on the permit for our first Flea on Market."

But it's not just the food they serve that's made this doughnut dynasty popular. Wilson, who describes her voice as "angelic," and Harlow, who clearly isn't afraid of the tattoo needle, together run one of the city's top Instagram accounts.

"We've both been very blessed that people like us," Wilson said. "We want Hi-Five to be fun and funky as an experience, as an expression of who we are as people."

The two agreed that it's almost a guarantee that their customers will enjoy their visit, but it can't hurt to give them some personality, either.

"I mean first of all, people are coming to get doughnuts, so they're already happy," Wilson said. "And then they realize they can get anything they want on them? All we need to do is just be ourselves, and it ends up being a fun experience for everybody."

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.