Bridge tolls: The price for delaying or not paying

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Their eyes tell the toll of waiting until the last minute to register their license plates and order their transponders before the new Black Friday: 4 a.m. New Year's Eve-Eve, when crossing the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Bridges no longer will be free.



"We're talking an hour and a half at all of our locations, " a RiverLink staffer advised drivers Thursday afternoon.



"I couldn't register online," Kathy Rhodes said. "It froze. And I can't get through on the telephone."



"I'm very busy with my work, so this is the only time I could actually come down here, "said Kandice McMillan, whose family owns 27 Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises across Louisville Metro and Southern Indiana. "Sixteen vehicles we have to get transponders for. We might get a call to go up to Mt. Vernon or Cane Run Road, so they're traveling every day."



RiverLink's Customer Centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville will remain open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. for at least a year, Ohio River Bridges spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said. But having a pre-paid, direct-billed account will save more than chicken feed.

A passenger car so equipped will pay $2 per one way crossing, half the rate of going without. A full-sized 18-wheeler will be charged $10; without plate registration or transponder, $12.



"I cross anywhere from 2-3 times a day, so I'll get the full discount," Rhodes said.

Her monthly bill will be $1 per crossing. Car rates drop to $1 per trip once the number of crossings reaches 20 per month.



The tolling system uses neither booths, nor flashing lights like the infamous red-light cameras. Sensors capture your transponder's information. A camera shoots your license plate.



The real gamble is the risk a Kentucky or Indiana driver takes by not registering, and ignoring the bill.



"People will have to make right with RiverLink before they can renew their vehicle registration," Peterson said.

Neither County Clerks in Kentucky nor the Department of Motor Vehicles in Indiana will be able to take payments.

"But (drivers) can stand right there, not leave their place in line, give us a call and say I need to pay this. Or they can use their smartphone on site, and pay right there," Peterson said.

RiverLink also will debit your pre-paid account $5 per month if you don't cross any of the tolled bridges that are part of the multi-state EZPass system at least once a year.



"But we'll give you a warning about a month and a half before," Peterson said. "We'll ask, would you like your money back. If the answer is 'yes' we'll send it to the person."



The Clark Memorial Bridge between Clarksville and downtown Louisville, nor the Sherman Minton Bridge in New Albany will remain toll-free. RiverLink expects heavier traffic on both for several weeks after tolling begins. But officials believe that drivers will return to the tolled bridges once they realize they'll save time, distance and gasoline.



"What's really important is that drivers stay 'at speed,'" Peterson said. "The tolled bridges will look no different from the way they have since they opened fully. Some people will slow down, looking for tollbooths that don't exist. That'll slow traffic. Worse, it could lead to wrecks. Don't do it."



