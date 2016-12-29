Jeffersontown Police battle drug addiction without incarceration

Jeffersontown police are thinking of new ways to battle drug addiction without incarceration. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersontown police are thinking of new ways to battle drug addiction without incarceration.

The Angel Program welcomes anyone dealing with addiction to come to the police department if they're ready to receive help.

Jeffersontown police will connect addicts with a treatment facility, dispose of any drugs or paraphernalia they have and not charge the person of any crimes.

Jefferson County had the most overdose deaths of any county in the state in 2015, with 268, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Overdose Fatality Report.

Sgt. Brittney Garrett said she expects 2016’s final number to rank high as well. The ranking motivated Jeffersontown police to find a way to help.

The police department partnered with various rehabilitation centers to figure out a plan for the Angel Program.

Heather Gibson works with The Healing Place and participated in the initial plans. She said many questions were asked, and one was repeated.

"Do you really think addicts are going to walk into a police department and give up their drugs?" she said.

In August, Jeffersontown police began opening its doors to those addicted to drugs. Gibson said the first person to try the program would start major change.

"It changes their perspective of what the police are there for," Gibson said. "That it’s not someone they have to run from or be fearful of."

Garrett said during the first five months of the Angel Program, it has helped connect 36 people with rehab.

“Law enforcement should be a safe haven for people who are ready to help because a lot of people do not know where to go," Garrett said.

Jeffersontown is the first police department in Kentucky to connect addicts to treatment without being arrested. It's a concept that might be new to those who are used to seeing police only on the law-enforcement side of addiction.

Garrett said the Angel Program will continue in 2017.

"To me the first step of progress is someone walking into the police station and them getting the help they need," Garrett said. "And they can help people. That makes this program priceless in my mind."

The Angel Program is funded through donations and functions through the police department and volunteers as well as partnerships with rehabilitation centers like The Healing Place, Volunteers of America, Our Lady of Peace and Center Stone.

