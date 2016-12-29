Pageant winners deliver warm surprises to cancer patients

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patients at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center received a special surprise to help them stay warm through the winter on Thursday.



Kentucky pageant winners and volunteers donated treats, hats, scarves, socks, gloves and inspirational cards.



Social worker Kim Williams said, “Going through cancer and going through chemotherapy is rough anytime, but especially during the holidays, people are busy; people are involved with their own families and their own events, so it's nice to be remembered.”

Former Miss Teen Kentucky Logan Hornback said, “There's this stigma placed on pageantry that girls who do pageants are all about the crown and they don't give back, but it's so much more than that. We like to use that title to give back to our community and it really enables us to make a difference.”



The visit was part of the group's It's More Than Just program, which puts community service above the title, sash and crown.

