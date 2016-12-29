Louisville International Airport celebrates successful 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s been a successful year for the Louisville International Airport. The airport celebrated more travelers, happier travelers and greater profits as 2016 came to an end.



Cheaper fuel, more seats and huge renovations are tying the bow on this year's success. The airport said U.S. Airlines nationwide are profiting and it's nothing but good news for the people who live in WAVE Country.



Millions of travelers land on the runway each year, but the fuel used to get the planes here is the cheapest it has been in 10 years.



“You have to go back to 2004 to find a price lower,” Skip Miller, with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said.



While the fuel is cheaper, that doesn't mean airline ticket costs have gone down. However, Miller said the costs haven't gone up with, which leads to a stable market.

Miller said the US airlines overall have hit a near record year for profit bringing in nearly $27 billion.



This success funnels straight down to Louisville's International Airport which is celebrating the end of its multimillion dollar renovation. There are more than a dozen newly renovated shops and restaurants including the brand new WAVE 3 News gift shop.



The 750 surrounding acres makes up Renaissance Zone South Business Park.



For 25 years, Linda Soley-Kanipe has been a leader in helping relocate more than 3,700 families to clear necessary zones for the airport.



“We have relocated all the churches. We have purchased over 100 vacant strips of land. We have relocated several neighborhood dependent businesses. This coming up year, early part of the year, we're hoping to have this program complete,” Soley-Kanipe said.

Miller said public safety consumes one third of the airport's operating budget. He doesn't anticipate any changes in this.



A big project looking ahead at SDF is breaking up concrete and repaving runways and landing strips, totaling some $5 million.



The project will have to work around Kentucky Derby, or course. The airport's busiest time of the year.



