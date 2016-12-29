Couple living in shed gets their Christmas miracle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A small Christmas tree is a big deal for Sam Virga and his girlfriend Betty White.



A warm, donated camper is a true gift compared to the cold and crowded shed they were living in just one month ago.

Their story is an emotional journey WAVE 3 News has been following since 2015, after Sam and Betty paid a company called Skyshield Restoration $15,000 in insurance money to do emergency flood repairs to their Okolona home.



Skyshield did those repairs but walked out on the job when the insurance money ran out.



As we reported, a group of union workers found out they had been forced to move into a shed and they stepped up - leading the charge to build Sam and Betty a new home.

Our story caught the eye of the Kentucky Department for Veterans Affairs and Habitat for Humanity who joined the effort.



While construction won't start until after the first of the year, work has already started to figure out how to get Sam and Betty into a house that won't flood anymore.



There's already been a flood of support for the couple. The unions took up a Christmas collection that added up to two $250 checks.

Kroger also pitched in to fill the pantry, sending a $500 gift card for to Sam and Betty who were clearly grateful for all the support.



"We really appreciate everybody. WAVE 3 putting this on the air, the union company," Betty said.

Sam "Everybody."

"I think sometimes when you break it down the true definition of community is when you have folks that give to one another in need."



And that's given Sam and Betty something they didn't have when all this started. Hope.

