Man accused of stealing $1K in items from Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Simpsonville Police are asking the community for help to identify a man accused of stealing from the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.



Surveillance photos of the suspect were taken at Saks Off 5th Avenue on Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport

+ French Lick man found dead in home, foul play suspected

+ 4th teen charged after shooting death of pizza delivery driver



Police said the man stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.



Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Simpsonville police at (502) 722-8110.



Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.