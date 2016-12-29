Man accused of stealing $1K in items from Outlet Shoppes of the - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of stealing $1K in items from Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
A surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: Simpsonville police) A surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: Simpsonville police)
Police said the man stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Police said the man stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Simpsonville Police are asking the community for help to identify a man accused of stealing from the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were taken at Saks Off 5th Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said the man stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Simpsonville police at (502) 722-8110.

