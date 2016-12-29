5 questions with the founder of Lou Year's Eve

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Are you still struggling to come up with a plan for New Year’s Eve? Or maybe you can’t find anyone to babysit your kids? Here’s a way you can take care of both of those problems.

For the first time ever, Louisville is having a family-friendly event called Lou Year’s Eve. This involves 20 venues downtown on West Main St. between Third and Ninth streets. It begins at 2 p.m. and for those with older kids (or especially brave parents) you can keep the fun going until midnight.

There will be music, dance, art, magicians, food and a countdown to midnight.

If you’re heading there, plan to park in one of the lots or garages surrounding West Main Street on Market Street and off River Road.

The organizers said you don’t need to bring anything because food and drinks will be offered.

While you will have to walk outside to get from one venue to another, 99 percent of the events are inside. They are hoping this becomes a yearly tradition for Louisville.

Here are my five questions with the Lou Year’s Eve founder Lucy Dalton.

1) How did you come up with the idea for Lou Year’s Eve?

This is an event that is patterned after Boston's First Night. In 1976, the City of Boston invited artists in the surrounding communities to bring their art into the City and display it in various venues in downtown Boston. It was so popular that Boston franchised the concept and sold it to many cities in the US. I visited First Night in Boston and was inspired to bring First Night to Louisville. We rebranded First Night to become Lou Year's Eve, kept the concept and are presenting it to Louisville for the first time this year. Although it might be new to Louisville, 70 other cities throughout the US enjoy a First Night-type of celebration.

2) What are some of the highlights?

The very fact that it is a family-friendly, arts and cultural event, makes it a unique celebration, particularly on New Year's Eve in Louisville, where there is nothing else quite like it. The collaboration of the arts for this event provides an opportunity for everyone, no matter their background, to enjoy and celebrate it. We are very fortunate to have the choreographer from the Louisville Ballet presenting an original 15-minute piece in the KMAC Museum at three different times during the evening. We’re also thrilled to have Dave Moisan, from “The Voice,” performing an intimate set in the lobby of the Kentucky Center for the Arts. They will join over 35 other performers and artists in 15 different venues along West Main Street, making it an evening of incredible choices for attendees. Of course, having Kentucky's largest disco ball raised high at midnight to ring in 2017 will certainly be one of the special highlights.

3) What is being done to make sure the event stays safe?

Both an experienced security team and sworn police officers will be on site at all times.

4) What will the restaurants offer for Lou Year’s Eve?

All area restaurants that had planned to be open for New Year’s Eve will be accessible to all and will offer their own New Year's Eve dining options. Lou Year's Eve will host several performances in the conference room at The Bristol Bar & Grille and they will offer a cash bar and the ability to order off their menu during the performances.

5) What does the admission fee cover?

The admission fees of $8 for adults ($10 day of), $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and below will allow access to all indoor venues along West Main Street to enjoy all the performances. Advance tickets are available on our website at www.louyearseve.com. Lou Year’s Eve ticket holders can also receive discounted same-day admission at several participating museums.

