Police: Woman pushed mother down stairs

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who police said attacked her mother is facing charges in Elizabethtown.



Elizabethtown police said Melissa Hamblin, 43, advanced toward her mother with a knife and said she was "going to end it now."

Her mother’s husband was able to take the knife away from Hamblin, but Hamblin then pushed her mother down the stairs, causing serious injuries to her shoulder and arm.

Hamblin was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with assault.

