Police: Woman pushed mother down stairs - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Woman pushed mother down stairs

Melissa Hamblin (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Melissa Hamblin (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who police said attacked her mother is facing charges in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown police said Melissa Hamblin, 43, advanced toward her mother with a knife and said she was "going to end it now."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
4th teen charged after shooting death of pizza delivery driver
Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport
French Lick man found dead in home, foul play suspected

Her mother’s husband was able to take the knife away from Hamblin, but Hamblin then pushed her mother down the stairs, causing serious injuries to her shoulder and arm.

Hamblin was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with assault.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly