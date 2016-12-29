Community rallies in honor of fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been two months since Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Jason Schweitzer was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Lexington.

The 37-year-old left behind a young daughter and a pregnant wife. The baby boy is expected to be born in March.

Since his death, the community has rallied together to help Schweitzer's young family. The response has been overwhelming for those close to the family who are trying to help.

When a benefit bash was being planned at Churchill Downs, a long list of local and big chain stores signed up to help. Organizers received donations for the silent auction from Genesis Diamonds, Best Buy, Academy Sports, HH Gregg, 21C and Sears. Even the Castle in Versailles donated a two night stay.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Officers support fallen brother, Detective Jason Schweitzer

+ DUI suspect in deaths of LMPD officer, UK staffer wanted to 'drink more, care less'

+ Friends: Schweitzer was 'proud' to be a police officer

+ Best friend remembers LMPD officer killed in Lexington

+ LMPD officer, 2nd pedestrian hit and killed by car in Lexington

And just recently, a local dealership, Craig and Landreth Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, surprised organizers with a big donation - a new car. The dealership donated a new, 2016 Jeep 4x4 Sport SUV to be auctioned off.

"The community has been incredibly supportive and opened their hearts and their wallets," Anita Simkins, of the FOP, said. "Jason would be humbled!"

The raffle tickets for the vehicle are $50. Only 1,000 will be sold. They will be available at the Fraternal Order of Police office, located at 6204 Price Lane Road, on Jan. 3. The benefit bash will be on Jan. 28 at Churchill Downs starting at 6:30. Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information about the event, click here.



Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.