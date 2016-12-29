1 shot in Louisville's California neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 shot in Louisville's California neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
French Lick man found dead in home, foul play suspected
4th teen charged after shooting death of pizza delivery driver
Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly