1 shot in Louisville's California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.



Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

