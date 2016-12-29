Man shot in Shively - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man shot in Shively

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Dubourg Avenue at 10:05 p.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Dubourg Avenue at 10:05 p.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shively police are investigating after a man was shot in his home Thursday night.

The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Dubourg Avenue at 10:05 p.m., according to Shively police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).

