Man shot in Shively

The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Dubourg Avenue at 10:05 p.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shively police are investigating after a man was shot in his home Thursday night.

The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Dubourg Avenue at 10:05 p.m., according to Shively police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ French Lick man found dead in home, foul play suspected

+ 4th teen charged after shooting death of pizza delivery driver

+ Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department tip line at (502) 930-2SPD (2773).

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.