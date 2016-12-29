Louisville woman reported missing from care facility

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home has been issued for a Louisville woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for herself.

Ecaterina “Cat” Robertson, 27, walked away from her care facility in the 4400 block of Murphy Lane around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Robertson is 5’2’’ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black pants, a black jacket and tennis shoes.



Police said she is known to frequent the 2500 to 2700 block of West Broadway at Elliott Park.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s location is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

