Durr scores 36 to lead #8 UofL over #25 Syracuse 91-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored a career-high 36 points, including 18 during Louisville's 36-point third quarter, and Mariya Moore had a triple-double as the eighth-ranked Cardinals rallied past No. 25 Syracuse 91-76 on Thursday night to open conference play.



After making just two first-half free throws, Durr found her shot early and often after the break to key a 31-4 run for a 64-44 lead. Sam Fuehring added 10 points in the quarter to provide a cushion before the Orange rallied to within seven in the fourth.



Moore had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the seventh triple-double by a Louisville player and the program's first since Bria Smith in 2014. Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points and 10 boards for the Cardinals (13-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 66 percent in the second half after making just 10 of 29 shots before halftime.



Alexis Peterson had 31 points for Syracuse (9-5, 0-1), which led 40-33 at halftime.

