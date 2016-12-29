Fundraiser held for Oldham Co. teen injured in freak accident

A fundraiser for Tristan was held on his 16th birthday Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A community rallied to support a teenager who was injured in an accident in Oldham County.

On Nov. 16, Tristan Ballinger was playing with a friend in his backyard when a piece of metal somehow went through his head, according to the Oldham Era.

Tristan remained in a coma until last week.

On Tristan’s 16th birthday on Thursday, his aunt, Katie Ballinger Rodriguez, organized a fundraiser at La Grange Coffee Roasters to help raise money for his medical care.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Tolling on Kennedy, Lincoln, East End Bridges to begin Friday

+ PHOTOS: WAVE 3 News reporter Katie Bauer welcomes baby boy

+ 2016: A year in review with Mayor Greg Fischer



Tristan still faces a long road to recovery.



He attends Oldham County High School and is a member of the wrestling and baseball teams.



All of his teammates came out Thursday night to show their support.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.