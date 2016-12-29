Non-profit says Brownsboro Rd. VA Hospital site a mistake

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One local non-profit says building Louisville's new VA Hospital on Brownsboro Road would be a billion dollar mistake.



Grow Smart Louisville said they have been opposed to the location since it was announced four years ago.



They said there's no room for economic development with the Brownsboro location, the traffic would be inconvenient for veterans and workers and it's too far away from Louisville's other hospitals.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Local leaders support building new VA hospital in West Louisville

+ Radcliff offers 50 acres for new VA hospital

+ Bullitt County ups ante; Free land for new VA hospital

Grow Smart Louisville president Eric Gunderson said, “You don't move forward with a bad project just to get it over and done with. We've gotta build it in the right place for the veterans and the community as a whole and the Brownsboro Road site is not that location.”



The group has submitted their official public comment on the VA's environmental impact study.



They suggest scrapping the Brownsboro Road location and building the hospital somewhere closer to downtown.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.