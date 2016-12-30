Murder charge filed in Louisville nightclub shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A murder charge has been filed against a man in connection to a shooting at a nightclub in the Russell neighborhood.

John Keevin Reed, 28, was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of Monquel Ligon, 22, according to Louisville Metro police.

Ligon died at University of Louisville Hospital after he was shot at Vybe Lounge, in the 2400 block of West Broadway, at 5 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Another victim was also shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to murder, Reed is charged with assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

