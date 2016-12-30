KY judge reprimanded for threatening girls with foster care

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky District Court Judge has been reprimanded after she threatened to place two girls in foster care for refusing to go on vacation with their father.

The Judicial Conduct Commission publicly reprimanded Judge Shan Embry Tuesday.

According to the Commission, Embry engaged in misconduct in office and violated several parts of the Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The Canons violated require judges to maintain high standards of conduct and uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, to respect and comply with the law and act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and fairness of the judiciary, to be dignified and courteous to all that the judge deals with in an official capacity, to give all that have a legal interest in a case the right to be heard according to the law and prohibits them from meeting with only one party in a case except in certain circumstances, and to deal with matters quickly, efficiently, and fairly.

According to court documents, Embry met with the father's attorney without the mother's attorney present. During the meeting, the father's attorney claimed that the daughters refused to go on vacation with him.

When the mother appeared before the judge later that day, the judge ordered the mother to convince her daughters to go on vacation with their father or be held in contempt. The mother's attorney returned to the courtroom and told the judge that the daughters wanted to speak with her, but the judge refused.

The public reprimand states that Embry later called the girls into her courtroom and forced them to choose between vacation or foster care. Embry told the girls that if they misbehaved on vacation they would visit her again and "like it even less."

Embry is a District Court Judge for Kentucky's 46th Judicial District which covers Breckinridge, Grayson, and Meade Counties.

