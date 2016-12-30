Residents left without electricity or hot water after fire

The fire was reported at 3:33 pm in the 500 block of Donard Park Ave. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A day after the fire, Donard Park Condominiums sits charred and gutted.

After the flames tore through the third floor of the building, the people living in the building's 12 units are left without electricity or hot water.

"It’s terrible, I mean you can’t even breathe it in," Steve Bolton said, describing the thick, charred scent that hits like a wall for those walking the hallway.

On top of the wall of after-smoke, approaching his unit itself is a challenge in the dark.

"All the electricity and the gas is off so they’re not going to turn it back on until everybody turns their paperwork in to the insurance companies," Bolton said. "Then they have to wait for the fire report, and it could be a matter of two to three weeks."

Luckily, Bolton and his wife have family and insurance. Their condo was undamaged as the fire took place across the hall. Just two feet across that carpeted hallway, however, is a different story.

"Those people were fairly new," Bolton said. "I didn’t know them well but the one right behind is completely gutted as well and that was a good friend of ours."

The third story exposes the building's bare bones to the elements. Friday morning, the wind howled through the hallways as a draft crept in through the homes that no longer have walls.

None of the residents can stay in the dark without hot water. The Boltons returned to grab their insurance paperwork.

"Finding a place to stay for a week or two, call the insurance company and see what’s going on," Bolton said.

He said his family is lucky to be unharmed.

"My heart goes out to those two people who lost everything," Bolton said. "I mean they lost everything; they lost it all."

Investigators are still working to find out what started the fire.

