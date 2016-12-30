Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jasper man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said Frederick Block, 50, was traveling south on Jasper-Dubois Road about one mile south of Dubois in his 1992 Oldsmobile when he failed to maneuver a curve, drove off the roadway and struck an earth embankment. He was ejected through the windshield

Block was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner.

ISP is continuing to investigate the accident.

