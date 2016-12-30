Petrino says team lucky not to be 'at a funeral' after players shot

ORLANDO FL (WAVE) - For the first time since it happened nearly three weeks ago, UofL football coach Bobby Petrino has acknowledged that two of his players were shot at a party on Dec. 11.

Petrino spoke Friday at a news conference ahead of Saturday's Citrus Bowl against LSU in Orlando, and called the shooting involving linebackers James Hearns and Henry Famurewa "a tragedy." The pair were at a party celebrating Lamar Jackson's Heisman win when they were shot. Both are recovering and traveled with the team to Florida, but neither will play.

"That was something that was a tragedy, something that we talked to our team about, that we're very fortunate that we're not at a funeral right now, that both of them are healthy and have an opportunity to continue their career and get their degrees and do everything that they came to the University of Louisville to do," Petrino told reporters.

It was the first time in the 19 days since the incident that a UofL official confirmed that the two players were shot.

Wide receiver Jamari Staples said on Thursday that the Cards have rallied around their injured teammates.

"We've just been able to come together and just stick together, you know, close as a family," Staples told reporters. "I mean we were already close but this just brought us even closer, you know, just keeping those guys up and being positive in the situation."

Last week, a "significant activity report" from the UofL police department indicated that Andy Wagner, the team's director of football operations, was notified of the incident, but the school never responded publicly to the release of that report.

UofL plays LSU on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Tigers will be without star running back Leonard Fournette, who is sitting out to prevent injury as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

