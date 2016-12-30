Driver suffers medical emergency, hits parked LMPD cruiser in J'town

An ambulance was at the scene of the crash. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A parked, unoccupied Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser was hit by another vehicle in Jeffersontown Friday.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker said the driver of a maroon car suffered a medical emergency while driving and hit the cruiser.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, which was a driveway on Gaudet Road, but no one was taken to a hospital.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

