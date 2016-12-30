2 Clarksville cops injured in pursuit

David Fant was wanted for 1st-degree robbery and assault in Louisville. (Source: News and Tribune)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two police officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said officers spotted a car driving erratically on Lewis and Clark Parkway on Thursday night. Officers learned that the driver of that car, David Fant, was wanted for 1st-degree robbery and assault in Louisville.

Police tried to pull Fant over but he refused to stop. An officer pulled his squad car in front of Fant to deploy stop sticks but Fant rammed the officer's vehicle. Another officer tried to do the same thing but Fant rammed the officer's vehicle and drove onto Ind. 62 towards New Albany.

Chief Palmer said Fant continued to drive onto the Sherman Minton Bridge when he tried to switch lanes and crashed.

Fant refused to get out of his car, injuring two officers. One officer received three stitches on his finger from being cut by glass and the other had a possible hand fracture.

Fant was treated for minor injuries then booked into the Clark County Jail on Friday morning.

Fant will be charged with 2 counts of resisting arrest, criminal recklessness, battery to law enforcement, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

