Freedom from Religion Foundation asks Bevin to rescind 'Year of the Bible' proclamation

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) is asking Gov. Matt Bevin to rescind his proclamation declaring 2017 the "Year of the Bible" in Kentucky.

"It is highly inappropriate for the highest secular office holder in the state of Kentucky to use that office to exhort citizens to read the bible or to endorse 'celebrating the bible's significant impact on Kentucky and American institutions and culture,'" the organization's co-presidents wrote in a letter to the governor Thursday, quoting a section of the proclamation.

"Under the First Amendment's protection of freedom of conscience, the office of the governor has no business telling citizens which god to recognize, which holy book to revere or read, much less to proclaim a year of any 'holy book,'" the letter reads. "Such arrogant overreaching of governmental authority is unacceptable. Imagine the uproar had you endorsed a 'Year of the Koran.' Or had you proclaimed that 2017 was the year of Richard Dawkins' God Delusion."

The FFRF also cited the Kentucky state Constitution, which guarantees that no "preference shall ever be given by law to any particular creed, mode of worship or system of ecclesiastical polity."

The letter also includes a message to all public officials: "Quit with the gratuitous religion. Get off your knees and get to work!"

The FFRF said it has a membership of 25,500 people, including more than 200 members in Kentucky.

Click here to read the FFRF's letter to the governor in its entirety.

