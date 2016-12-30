LMPD investigating after gunshot victim arrives at UofL hospital

The man arrived at the hospital about noon Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

LMPD said the injured man, believed to be in his 20s, showed up at University of Louisville Hospital just after noon Friday.

Police said the man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD has not confirmed where the shooting occurred.

This story will be updated.

