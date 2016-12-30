Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions

StickK works to help people get rid of the gap between having a goal and achieving that goal by using Commitment Contracts. (Source: stickK)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the new year comes brand new resolutions. Some apps are hoping to help those looking to lose weight or kick bad habits in 2017 stay on track.

Lose weight and make money with DietBet. DietBet allows a user to bet on themselves to lose weight with a group of other players. If a user meets their weight loss goal they split the pot with other players. There are two game types: Kickstarter and Transformer. Kickstarter is for those wanting to lose 4% of their weight in 4 weeks. Transformer is for those who want to lose 10% of their weight in 6 months. DietBet is available in the Google Play and App stores.

Habit List says it will help you create good habits, break unhealthy ones, and build a better you. It allows users to focus on what's due, stay on track with reminders and badges, view trends over time, and track their progress. Habit List is $3.99 in the App Store.

Resolutions 2017 by Productive Tap lets users keep track of New Year's resolutions. Users can add tasks for each resolution, set reminders for those tasks, and check their progress. Users can even grade themselves on how well they are keeping their resolutions. Resolutions 2017 is free in the App Store.

StickK works to help people get rid of the gap between having a goal and achieving that goal by using Commitment Contracts. The contract is a binding agreement a user signs with themselves that ensures that they follow through with their goals and hold themselves accountable. With the app users can define their goals, get support from family, friends, or a referee, set financial stakes, and share their success. StickK is free in the Google Play and App Stores.

