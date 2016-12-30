Southerners Of The Year: 'Southern Living' magazine recognizes several Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular magazine has included some Kentucky natives on its year-end "Southerners Doing Good" list.

"Southern Living" magazine recently singled out 50 people who are "moving the South forward with groundbreaking nonprofits, impactful projects and innovative ideas."

Locally, the trio behind Butchertown Grocery made the list. Chef Bobby Benjamin, as well as lawyer Jon Salomon and My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan were recognized for the restaurant's philanthropic arm, BSAPC (Butchertown Social Aid and Pleasure Club).

"Using the restaurant as a fundraising site for charities across Kentucky, they've donated more than $100,000 to groups like Home of the Innocents, Hildegard House, 21st Century Parks, Teach Kentucky and the Louisville Orchestra," the magazine wrote.

Author Crystal Wilkinson, of North Lexington, runs The Wild Fig bookstore, which doubles as a somewhat of a meeting place for citizens about "gentrification, race relations and other city issues," according to Southern Living. The town-hall style is aimed at creating "understanding and trust in a changing neighborhood."

Hazard resident Jenny Williams resolved this year to launch a community garden. What she ended up accumulating was about 750 pounds of produce, donating to shelters, food pantries and learning centers. She has actually started several gardens, including one for students, and now leads a program "which helps get kids active and gives them exposure to natural settings."

