Contest triumph gives way to Louisville teacher's incredible transformation

Eric Dick lost more than 100 pounds after he won a contest from a health club at the beginning of the year.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One year ago, high school teacher Eric Dick entered a contest that changed is life.

“It was free personal training for a year,” said Dick. “The thing was you had to submit a video entry on why you were the right candidate for this.”

His video started off simply.

“Hi, my name is Eric Dick. I'm 34 years old and I'm extremely overweight.”

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Gym owners and trainers Djuan and Jordan Means launched the contest. The husband and wife own By Any Means Fitness, and wanted to find a way to give back and kick off the new year.

Out of all the submissions, the public voted Eric’s video the winner. The special education teacher won the contest by a landslide.

"When you watch Eric's video, you can see how passionate he is, how serious he was to change his lifestyle," Djuan Means said.

"My first official weigh-in was 352 pounds," Dick said.

Means got right to work with Dick without tricks or fads, and only clean eating. The pair trained together at least three times a week.

"Without any protein shakes or supplements," Means said. "Just old school. Real food. Real work. I mean it was amazing to see him do this."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions

+ Alabama teacher amazed when sick kid's dream realized

+ Birthday wish featured on State Farm commercial for 8-year-old Indiana girl

Exactly one year later, filled with extreme discipline and consistency, Dick is weighing in again.

"Today I weighed in at 243 pounds, which gave me an overall loss of 109 pounds," Dick said. "I'm definitely grateful. I didn't know something like this was possible."

But Means doesn’t take any of the credit. The fitness family felt the need to give back, and gave Eric at least $7,000 worth of free personal training.

"I mean glory to God, this was just something he put on our hearts," Means said.

Before the weight loss, Dick said he spent his idle time sleeping, but now he has the energy to play with his two daughters. When he started training, he was suffering from liver and kidney failure. But a recent trip to the doctor brought much better news. Dick is off medication for his failing kidneys.

"I was somebody that was sitting on the couch, and say there’s no way that's possible," he said. "And here I am, living proof that it's possible."

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.