2 injured in accident at Mill Creek power plant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E is investigating an accident at Mill Creek Generating Station that injured several workers.

There was an issue at the coal mill at Mill Creek Generating Station on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. according to Louisville Gas & Electric spokesperson Liz Pratt.

Heat from an internal combustion burned two workers. One was admitted to the hospital and the other was evaluated and released on Thursday, Pratt said.

Four other workers were in the area when the accident happened. They were checked out a clinic and released.

LG&E said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

