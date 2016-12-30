Millions given to fight Zika in Kentucky and Indiana

Kentucky will receive more than $600 thousand while Indiana will get almost $300 thousand. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The federal government is giving more than $180 million to states and cities to fight the spread of Zika.

Kentucky will receive more than $600 thousand while Indiana will get almost $300 thousand.

Some of the money will be used to find the virus in mosquitoes and another part will be used to test fetuses for microcephaly.

While concerns about the virus have diminished, the CDC says it's still a threat to pregnant women.

