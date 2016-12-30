Bridge Tolls: Growing pains include balancing price to payoff

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - For the record, the first customer to pay to cross the now tolled Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Bridges was a trucker from Maryland, who did so at 4 a.m. Friday.



"He had an EZ-Pass," Ohio River Bridges Project spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said. "He'd had it for a while, as part of his job."



The amount of people who didn't already have passes may explain why RiverLink's Customer Service Centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville were as packed or more so Friday as with last-minute procrastinators Thursday.



"Growing pains," New Albany resident Damon Spaulding said.



His job at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant off of Chamberlain Lane makes his drive shorter and cheaper to cross the tolled Lewis and Clark from Utica to Prospect rather than use the free Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64.



Figuring his monthly bill is tougher. He and his wife own two pickups and two motorcycles.



"One EZ-Pass with one truck and one motorcycle," he said. "I have to associate another transponder with another motorcycle and I have just a sticker in the window that I use for my primary vehicle to get back and forth to work."

"My schedule gives me a three day weekend every two weeks," Walter Havens, a Jeffersonville resident who works for CompuCom in Louisville, said. "So I'll probably have to make up these extra trips to make sure I get all the trips I have to have to get the reduced fare."



RiverLinks minimum toll drops from $2 to $1 each way once the total number of crossings reaches 40 per month. That's the equivalent of four 5-day work-weeks.



It's not why Havens showed up at RiverLink's Jeffersonville office Friday afternoon.



"Picking up my girlfriend's transponder she ordered in August," he said. "She's called them repeatedly. They told her it would be in the mail. And we got a call about 20 minutes ago that said it's here."



How hard will southern Indiana businesses have to work to keep their Kentucky customers?



"We reached them," Bekki Jo Schneider, producer and co-owner of Clarksville's Derby Dinner Playhouse, said. "We told them we'd give them help (getting transponders and plates registered) if they needed it."



Derby Dinner's 10,000 season-ticket holders booked their reservations during the most challenging phases of the Lincoln Bridge construction; the closure of the Kennedy for repairs and the Big Squeeze of lane closures.



"I'll be able to tell by mid-February or March if we're losing," said Schneider, who believes that survival means putting the business in show business. "You're gonna have to collect emails. You're gonna have to collect information. And be a social marketing person to them."



She's less sure whether an umbrella marketing campaign or Kentucky-only discount would work, or risk alienating Hoosier clientele.

"You're gonna have to start thinking seasonally," she said. “Double your numbers when the weather is nice."



Thunder Over Louisville is a guaranteed draw. But businesses on or near the Jeffersonville riverfront might find an ally in the un-tolled bridge: The Big Four, for pedestrians and cyclists.



"Find your niche," Schneider said. "Win them when it's warm, and they'll have reason to come back, worth the toll, when it's cold."



