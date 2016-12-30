Changing businesses effecting long-term Okolona shop owners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Throughout 2016 businesses have come and gone in Okolona and those changes are effecting some long-time shop owners in the neighborhood.



Recently JT’s Variety Club closed, but throughout the year other shopping centers and businesses like Cheddar’s Restaurant on Outer Loop opened. Metro Councilwoman Vicki Welch said she saw improvements in Okolona in 2016.



"Business has been booming in that area, especially in the Outer Loop where the new shopping centers have come on," Welch said.



Welch said the development of new restaurants and strip malls coming to her district is encouraging even more growth in the area. Welch added UPS continues to play a big role in Okolona's growth.



“They also have begun looking for retail businesses on the front side of the Outer loop for more commercial sites there across from the land fill,” Welch said.

Greg Scheller who is part owner of Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling has been in business for 37 years in Okolona. He said the new businesses coming in are changing the landscape.



“There is a little less of the mom and pops that were here doing the grocery stores and doing the restaurants,” Scheller said.



Scheller said his bike shop has found a way to create a niche, providing service with bikes and equipment.



Scheller has seen others who are not so lucky.



“Seller's Hardware was down the street for over 50 years and when Home Depot went across the street is wasn't 9 or 10 months later that they closed their doors,” Scheller said.



Near the intersection of Outer Loop and Preston Highway there are a few for lease sounds posted on store fronts.



“I think competition is good. I think it helps the consumers, especially to keep the prices as a good level,” Welch said.



Councilwoman Welch said she continues to welcome more businesses to check out south Louisville.



