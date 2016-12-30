Siblings arrested for 2 robberies at Radcliff drug store

The pair was arrested at a motel in London, Kentucky where police found more than 15-hundred pills. (Source: HCDC)

Police said they stole drugs from the Save-Rite pharmacy and threatened the staff there on December 21st and 28th. (Source: HCDC)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested for a pair of robberies at a Radcliff drug store.

Connie and Steven Norman were arrested Thursday by the Radcliff Police Department with help from the London Police Department.

Steven Norman, 36, was charged with two counts of first-degree complicity to robbery and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Driver killed in Dubois Co. crash

+ Judge reprimanded for threatening girls with foster care

+ Fundraiser held for injured teen

His sister was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, public intoxication, and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Police said they stole drugs from the Save-Rite pharmacy and threatened the staff there on December 21st and 28th.

The pair was arrested at a motel in London, Kentucky where police found more than 15-hundred pills.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.