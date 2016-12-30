Pat's Steakhouse closes due to gas leak - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pat's Steakhouse closes due to gas leak

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Pat's Steakhouse, located on lower Brownsboro Road, will not reopen until at least Jan. 3. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Clifton Heights restaurant has temporarily closed because of a gas leak.

Pat's Steakhouse, located on lower Brownsboro Road, will not reopen until at least Jan. 3.

LG&E officials said a gas leak was discovered on the property and crews cannot turn the gas back on until the leak is repaired.

Once the repairs have been made, Pat’s can reopen.

