Pat's Steakhouse closes due to gas leak

Pat's Steakhouse, located on lower Brownsboro Road, will not reopen until at least Jan. 3. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Clifton Heights restaurant has temporarily closed because of a gas leak.



Pat's Steakhouse, located on lower Brownsboro Road, will not reopen until at least Jan. 3.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Honda recalls more than 650,000 Odyssey minivans

+ Petrino says team lucky not to be 'at a funeral' after players shot

+ Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions



LG&E officials said a gas leak was discovered on the property and crews cannot turn the gas back on until the leak is repaired.

Once the repairs have been made, Pat’s can reopen.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.